Adviser calls for more transparency on procurement to prevent future scandals

More must be done quickly to build trust in government processes and decision-making in the wake of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, a civic society leader has said.

Kevin Keith, who contributed to the development of the Cabinet Office’s latest action plan for open government published last month, said the wrongful conviction of subpostmasters due to a failed IT system showed transparency across Whitehall is not “peripheral to people’s lives”.

Mr Keith, chairman of the UK Open Government Network, said further work is required to reach the level of transparency needed to prevent future scandals.

He said surveys showing historically low levels of trust in ministers demonstrate that “there is nowhere near enough” government openness.

Mr Keith added: “We must work quickly. As has been highlighted by the Post Office/Horizon scandal and the provision of PPE during the pandemic, open government is not peripheral to people’s lives. It is central.

“Transparency at every stage of the procurement process matters, as it enables oversight from civil society and the wider public. It can prevent such scandals from ever occurring.”

Mr Keith broadly welcomed commitments in the Cabinet Office plan he said would save taxpayers’ money and tackle corruption.

The plan includes implementing the Procurement Act 2023, which aims to create a “simpler and more transparent system” that reduces costs, and secondary legislation to promote open public sector contracting planned for October.

It also contains a commitment to collaborate with civil society organisations on a UK anti-corruption strategy and work with other countries to improve the “transparency and inclusiveness” of the UN Convention Against Corruption.

In addition, the Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency on foreign aid across relevant Whitehall departments.

But Mr Keith warned further work was needed on issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence and open justice.

He said: “Technology companies continue to develop artificial intelligence at pace, and algorithms are playing an increasing role in our society.

“It is essential for the Government and civil society to work on this now to consider the many social and ethical considerations at play.”

With elections this year in the UK, United States and India, he said 2024 “is likely to be the biggest year for open government”.

Mr Keith, who is also co-chair of the UK Multi-Stakeholder Forum established to maximise co-operation between the Government and civil society, said current Government commitments provided a “template for building trust” which is “essential for strengthening democracy”.

But he added: “Now more must be done. That is why we will continue to work with the Government to support civil society involvement in digital governance, including the impact of AI, freedom of information, open justice, and beneficial ownership, whilst continuing to pursue reforms in health, environment, political integrity and the protection of civic space.”

A group has already been established in the Cabinet Office to examine freedom of information failings.

The Government has also launched consultations on transparency of information on trusts owning land and open justice last year.

Officials are also working to establish a single dashboard to host returns data for ministers, special advisers and senior civil servants.

Alex Burghart, parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office, said the action plan is an important step towards “mainstreaming” open government in the UK.

He added: “Open government in the digital age is of vital importance to drive transparency, enhance accountability and enable informed decision-making for the benefit of society.

“As the digital landscape continuously evolves, it is essential that we build a future where data increasingly empowers citizens, promotes inclusion, and enables participatory, accountable, and ethical governance.

“This is a bedrock of protecting our democracy and should remain a priority for all democratic governments.”

It’s worth noting that the UK has been without an anti-corruption champion for 560 days and counting. We urge the Government to appoint one at the earliest opportunity

Rachel Davies, co-chair of the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition and advocacy director for Transparency International UK, said the Government’s commitment to engagement with civil society is crucial to anti-corruption policy.

But she added: “Given these strides forward, it’s worth noting that the UK has been without an anti-corruption champion for 560 days and counting. We urge the Government to appoint one at the earliest opportunity.”

Referencing the relaxation of procurement rules during the pandemic, Ruairi Macdonald, co-chair for the Open Contracting Advisory Group, said: “Clearly, transparency and accountability in government contracting needs a serious refresh after Covid-19 and will be necessary to effectively address the growing emergency of climate change.

“Hopefully these open contracting commitments and new regulations expected under the brand new Procurement Act 2023 will help.”

Rishi Sunak has announced that blanket legislation to exonerate subpostmasters convicted in England and Wales will be introduced within weeks.