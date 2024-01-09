AI and transparent TVs the key talking points as CES prepares to open

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into gadgets inside and outside the home and the first wave of see-through TVs are among the most eye-catching announcements as CES prepares to officially open.

The annual technology show in Las Vegas opens its doors later on Tuesday, with many of the biggest companies present revealing what new devices they will have on display.

Early excitement at the convention has come from the unveiling of the first transparent TVs from LG and Samsung respectively, which enable viewers to see through the high resolution panels being used and not have a large black space fill their living room, as well as have more freedom with where to place their TV without it blocking a view.

Tech expert and industry analyst Paolo Pescatore described it as the “next battleground in the quest for differentiation”.

“Inside the home, everyone is seeking to own every room with a screen of all shapes, sizes and formats,” he said.

As also predicted by many commentators, AI has been a central theme of the trade show, with many firms discussing how they plan to use the technology to improve the daily lives of their customers in a range of different ways.

Among the most eye-catching examples has been Volkswagen’s announcement that it will begin to integrate AI chatbot ChatGPT into some of its new cars later this year, enabling users to control aspects of their vehicle in a more conversational manner by using the generative AI app.

Elsewhere, French firm Baracoda unveiled a smart mirror which uses AI to analyse a person’s mental health based on their expressions, gestures and tone, recommending steps such as meditation in response to help boost mood and reduce stress.

Meanwhile, Samsung used its pre-CES media event to unveil a range of new AI-powered home appliances, including a fridge which can identify food placed into it and offer recipe recommendations based on those items, and a smart vacuum-mop hybrid device that can recognise different floor surfaces and stains and automatically clean them accordingly.

“AI is already the most discussed term everywhere at this year’s CES,” Mr Pescatore said.

“All providers are seeking to diversify into new areas.

“This will be more apparent than ever at this year’s CES, highlighting the need for the sort of collaboration that can help attract new audiences, drive engagement, and, more importantly, increase revenue.

“Among potentially significant areas, watch for alliances between chipset providers covering gaming, laptop vendors, automotive, and robotics.

“Interoperability between devices and support for different platforms is a major trend, with all providers claiming to offer a seamless experience.”

The CES show floor opens for the first time on Tuesday, with around 100,000 attendees expected over the four days the convention is open.