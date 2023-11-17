Airliner bomb plot ‘financier’ hid financial accounts from police, court told

The “financier” of the transatlantic airliner liquid bomb plot had multiple secret financial accounts and handled £120,000 of stolen luxury cars, a court has heard.

In 2009, Nabeel Hussain was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism and jailed for eight years.

On Friday, the convicted terrorist, now aged 39 of Leytonstone, east London, returned to court for breaching a notification order and handling stolen goods.

Prosecutor Paul Casey told the court Hussain’s offending dated back to his conviction at Woolwich Crown Court in 2009 “arising from his involvement in the 2006 transatlantic liquid bomb plot”.

Mr Casey told the Old Bailey: “He was found by the trial judge to be the financier to the project.”

It involved organising fresh passports, airline tickets, the potential resettlement for the families of those who died after devices were planted and destroyed aircraft or to enable other plotters to hide and set up false addresses, he said.

Hussain was released on licence in 2012 and the following year was stopped at Stansted Airport for trying to travel to Turkey on a fake passport.

On October 25 2022, Hussain was arrested at his home address and financial investigators identified a number of issues relating to his financial activities, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to seven notification order breaches by failing to tell police about multiple financial accounts and being the registered keeper of a Range Rover Velar on dates between 2019 and 2021.

He had also previously admitted two offences of handling stolen goods relating to a Porsche and a Range Rover Vogue.

In mitigation, Jacob Bindman said Hussain never took receipt of the Porsche and the Range Rover was being driven by his wife.

Judge Nigel Lickley KC asked: “He has no income. How is his wife driving around in a £60,000 Range Rover?”

Mr Bindman suggested it was being paid for in instalments.

Judge Lickley adjourned sentencing to December 8 and remanded Hussain back into custody.