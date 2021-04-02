Alba Party to take just 3% of regional vote, new poll suggests

The Alba Party looks set to take just 3% of the regional vote, a new poll suggests, as respondents say leader Alex Salmond hinders the cause of Scottish independence.

A new study by Survation – the first since the launch of the Alba Party last week – for newspaper publisher DC Thomson has the newly-formed party struggling to make up ground on the other established parties, although its launch was just one week ago.

The SNP retains its runaway lead in the poll, which spoke to more than 1,000 people, with 49% in constituencies and 38% on the regional list.

The Scottish Tories appear locked in a tight battle with Labour for second place, with Douglas Ross’ party on 21% and 18%, compared to 20% and 19% for Labour.

The Lib Dems are at 9% in constituency votes and 8% in the regions, while the Scottish Greens sit on 11% regionally.

The poll also found that 52% of respondents believe Mr Salmond actually hinders the cause of independence while 17% said he helped to further the cause and 32% said they did not know.

Uncertainty on the independence question also continued in the Survation poll, which when undecided voters were removed put support at 50% for yes and 50% for no.

Support for separation enjoyed a solid lead throughout the latter part of 2020, peaking at 58% in October.

But figures began to slump in the early part of this year.

Nicola Sturgeon retained her convincing position as the most popular leader in Scotland, with 50% of people having a favourable view of her, compared to just 17% for Tory leader Douglas Ross and 10% for Mr Salmond – for whom 71% of respondents said they had a negative view.