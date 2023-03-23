Albanian premier hits out at ‘disgraceful’ Braverman attack on migrants

Albania’s prime minister has hit out at the “disgraceful” way migrants from his country have been singled out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and other UK ministers for political purposes.

Edi Rama, who is in Britain for talks with Rishi Sunak, said the row which erupted at the end of last year marked “a very low point” in relations but that he believes there is now a will to overcome their differences.

Mr Sunak is looking to Albania for assistance in tackling the issue of migrant small boats crossing the Channel following an upsurge in migrants from the country seeking to enter the UK.

It sparked a diplomatic row when Ms Braverman referred to “Albanian criminals” in Commons exchanges on the issue with Labour.

The Cabinet minister has also said that Albanians should not be claiming asylum in the UK because they are coming from a “safe country”.

It has been a very, very disgraceful moment for British politics

Mr Rama said he is “satisfied” at the way Mr Sunak has approached the issue, but he also made clear that Ms Braverman’s comments still rankle.

“Unfortunately we have seen ourselves and our community being singled out in this country for purposes of politics. It has been a very, very disgraceful moment for British politics,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I mean what has been spoke out by members of the Cabinet, starting with the Home Secretary, and then I mean what exactly has been developing as the singling out of our community, which is not something you do in our our civilisation and is something that does not represent Britain at all.

“This has been a very low point in our relations but there is a will to overcome it.

“We will always refuse to have this mix between some criminals and the Albanians as such because giving to the crime an ethnic seal is itself a crime.”