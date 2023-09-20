Aston Villa WFC's Alisha Lehmann, a renowned footballer and social media sensation with 15 million Instagram followers, has unveiled her 2024 calendar. The Swiss forward, also a style icon, offers the calendar in two versions priced at £49.99 and £149.99. Despite some online criticism about the calendar's content, fans defend Lehmann, equating her publication with male footballers who also share similar content. The calendar is available via Lehmann's official store, which sells a variety of merchandise including stationery, homeware and posters.

In a thrilling Davis Cup match, Dan Evans led Great Britain to victory over France in Manchester. Evans came from behind to defeat Arthur Fils, and together with Neal Skupski, won a tense doubles match against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Despite an initial loss in the first set and four match points, the British pair clinched their second match point, securing Britain's place in the final eight in Malaga. This concluded a successful week for Leon Smith's team, following victories over Australia and Switzerland.

2023 brought a flurry of A-list celebrities to Glasgow, drawn to the cultural hub of Scotland. Notable appearances included Charlie Sheen in Easterhouse and Christopher Walken visiting family in the city. The lure of Glasgow is evident, from Lizzo enjoying post-gig socialising at Delmonicas to Johnny Depp exploring the Banksy exhibition. The city's rich cultural and social scene continues to attract high-profile visitors. This influx of celebrities affirms Glasgow's status as the great green jewel of Scotland.

Greater Manchester, comprising ten boroughs and hosting around three million residents, boasts a diverse range of towns and villages, each with its own unique community. The Sunday Times listed the city centre, Sale, and Stockport among the best places to live in the UK in 2023, demonstrating the appeal Greater Manchester holds for potential movers. The region's rich variety offers numerous location options for those considering a move to this city-region.

International Reggae band UB40 is having a homecoming gig at Moseley Park & Pool to celebrate 45 years of music before they embark on their first international tour since the pandemic. Frontman Robin Campbell is eager to start the tour in the Birmingham neighbourhood where the band began in 1978. Throughout his life, his partner Luci Crossman has supported him, leading to their marriage in 2020. The band is now preparing for an arena tour with Soul II Soul, and plan to perform a mix of songs from their most recent album and old favourites.

Maisie Williams, renowned for her role in 'Game of Thrones', has a net worth of approximately £6.5 million, mostly attributed to her portrayal of Arya Stark in the popular HBO series. Throughout her eight-year tenure, she garnered numerous awards and global recognition. Apart from Game of Thrones, she has appeared in BBC's Doctor Who, films like 'The Falling', 'Cyberbully', and 'iBoy', and numerous advertisements. Currently, she is set to play Catherine Dior in the forthcoming AppleTV+ series, 'The New Look', chronicling the lives of fashion giants Christian Dior and Coco Chanel post World War II.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 reveals the wealthiest individuals in Birmingham and the West Midlands come from varied sectors including gambling, retail, IT, and property development. Despite their wealth, none feature in the UK's top 10 richest list. The wealthiest in the UK remain Gopi Hinduja and family, with a fortune of £35bn, followed by self-made billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, worth £29.688bn. The highest local billionaire on the national list ranks at 16th place. The affluent individuals in Birmingham and the West Midlands originate from both longstanding wealthy families and newly successful entrepreneurs.

Former I'm A Celebrity star Nicola McLean believes Carol Vorderman may have had cosmetic surgery to achieve her figure. Vorderman, 62, regularly works out and practices intermittent fasting to maintain her physique. The TV presenter, who's currently participating in I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, has dismissed claims of having cosmetic procedures in the past. Despite potential disagreements amongst campmates, Vorderman continues to regularly engage with her Instagram followers. Her fitness regimen includes glute sculpting exercises with a personal trainer and she has not weighed herself since 1999.

TV presenter and actress Cat Deeley recently updated fans from her holiday in Costa Rica via social media. The West Bromwich-born former fashion model, best known for hosting Fame Academy and So You Think You Can Dance, shared images with her children and celebrated a friend's birthday. In her personal life, Deeley was married to PR executive Mark Whelan before her current marriage to Patrick Kielty, with whom she shares two children. Despite a successful US career, she returned to the UK in 2020. Deeley attributes much of her success to her early start in modelling at age 14.