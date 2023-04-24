All the key timings for coronation day

Here is a rundown of all the timings so far for the King’s coronation day on May 6:

6am – Viewing areas open along the procession route.

7.15-8.30am – Guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive at security check points in Victoria Tower Gardens.

9am – Congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.

9.30-10.45am – Heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, First Ministers, former PMs, foreign royals and members of the royal family arrive.

9.45am – The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begin to gather ready for the procession from Buckingham Palace.

10.20am – The King and Queen Consort’s procession sets off from the Palace.

10.53am – The King and Queen Consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.

11am – Charles and Camilla enter the Abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins.

12pm – The King is crowned. The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

1pm – The service ends and the newly crowned King and Queen begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

1.33pm – Charles and Camilla are expected to enter Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.

1.45pm – The King and Queen Consort receive a royal salute from the military in the Palace gardens

Around 2.15pm – The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family appear on the Palace balcony to watch the flypast.