All-UK astronaut mission a step closer as Tim Peake joins Axiom Space

The mission to send an all-UK crew into space has taken a step closer with Major Tim Peake taking on a new “strategic” role at an American spaceflight company.

The British astronaut announced in October last year he was going back into orbit, just months after retiring from the European astronaut programme.

It was revealed that he would lead the UK’s first astronaut mission into space, as part of a £200m deal between the UK Space Agency (UKSA) and Houston-based Axiom Space.

Major Peake is now being employed by Axiom Space as a strategic adviser and will support the development of the spaceflight mission, the company said.

He said: “I am excited to join Axiom Space and contribute to this pioneering effort.

“An all-UK mission represents a significant opportunity for our country to establish a strong presence as well as a leadership role in the commercial space sector.

“I look forward to working with Axiom Space and the UK Space Agency to advance this exciting possibility.”

The 52-year-old became the first Briton to complete a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in 2016.

He is also one of only two astronauts Britain has sent to space.

Michael Lopez-Alegria, Axiom Space’s chief astronaut, said: “His vision and guidance will be invaluable as we work to make this all-UK mission a reality.

“Partnering with the UK Space Agency on this historic endeavour underscores our collective commitment to redefining access to space, unlocking low-Earth orbit’s true potential for nations and industries around the world.”

Astronauts in the all-UK mission will be expected to spend a number of days circling the Earth, conducting scientific experiments and taking part in outreach programmes.

The funding for the mission is expected to come through sponsorship deals.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “Tim Peake is an incredible ambassador for the UK space sector and having him on board the Axiom Space team is a real boost for our work towards a UK astronaut mission.

“Astronauts are the visible face of human spaceflight, but this mission is fundamentally about showcasing what space can do for citizens.

“From cutting-edge science and innovative technology demonstrations in micro-gravity, to the education and outreach work that will run alongside it, this mission shows how space breaks down barriers to opportunity and kickstarts economic growth.”