Alpacas hit it off with care home residents during therapeutic visit

Two alpacas enjoyed a day out at a care home in Wales when they dropped in for a visit on Friday.

Alex and Bethany, alpacas from Admirals View Alpacas in Shropshire, took centre stage at The Oaks Care Home in Newtown, Powys, as part of a therapeutic visit.

Frances Williams, 100, said: “Oh my gosh. What a shock.

“I was just watching afternoon television when they walked in. It was lovely to stroke them.”

Resident Sylvia Hughes at the Oaks Care Home in Newtown, Powys, receives a visit from two alpacas for therapeutic value (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The pair joined residents for afternoon tea in the lounge as well as making use of the lift to visit residents on the top floor.

Daniel Hart, 42, who has worked in the care sector for 20 years, said: “We have a great team at The Oaks and we love coming up with new and unusual ideas to brighten up the lives of our residents.

Residents at the Oaks Care Home receive a visit from two alpacas for therapeutic value (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“Some of our residents mentioned that they’d love a trip to Chester Zoo but we thought it would be more fun to bring the animals to them.

“The alpacas were a big hit and it was wonderful to see the look on everyone’s faces when they arrived.”

Sarah Tickle runs Admirals View Alpacas which has a therapeutic team of seven alpacas.

Sarah Tickle and Isabelle Titley guide two alpacas out of a lift to visit residents (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

She said: “Alpacas are very friendly animals and they loved their visit to The Oaks Care Home.

“They’re comfortable in the lift so even residents on different floors didn’t miss out on their visit.”