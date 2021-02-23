Amazing recordings from NASA’s Perseverance rover brings us the sights and sounds from Mars
17:01pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
So, now we know what Mars looks - and sounds - like thanks to the amazing recordings already taken by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover.
The space vehicle safely landed on the surface of the Red Planet last week and, for the first time, the edge-of-your-seat descent was captured in footage from high-definition video cameras, which was released on Monday.
In this video, The University of Alberta's Chris Herd walks us through the incredible images and sounds from the surface of the Jezero crater.