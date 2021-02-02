Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO after 25years

By US Newsroom
22:00pm, Tue 02 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tech giant Amazon says that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he has had since he founded the company more than 25 years ago.

Amazon said he will be replaced in the autumn by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business.

Sign up to our newsletter

Mr Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Mr Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything.

In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

US

Amazon

Jeff Bezos