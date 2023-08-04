Andrew Tate says charges ‘based on nothing’ as he is released from house arrest

Andrew Tate has said his charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women are “based on nothing” as he was released from house arrest.

Tate and his brother Tristan, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months, having denied the allegations.

On Friday, they won an appeal to be able to leave their home but must remain in Romania, where they live.

The brothers said they are now confident “more favourable developments are on the horizon” and that “truth is beginning to prevail”.

Tate, 36, tweeted: “After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures.

“After an indictment based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.”

His brother said: “Justice is justice. The law is the law. Evidence is evidence.

“I am free.”

A statement through their lawyer, given to Sky News, said: “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Romanian judicial system for their fair consideration.

“This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favourable developments are on the horizon and the truth is beginning to prevail.

“We also want to thank all the supporters who have shown great resilience and patience during this time.”

In June, prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.

They said the defendants formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

The alleged victims were later taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, the statement said.

It is said the defendants then forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

One defendant raped an alleged victim twice in March 2022, according to the statement.

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms.

The former kickboxer has denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking, with a trial due to take place.