Andy Burnham: Scotland should have as close as you can get to home rule

Scotland should have “as close as you can get” to home rule, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said, while discussing a possible second independence referendum.

Mr Burnham said he was still opposed to Scottish independence but said the constitution of the UK needed to be “completely rewired”.

He was interviewed by former Labour MSP Neil Findlay at an Edinburgh Fringe event on Tuesday.

Mr Burnham also told the audience he had asked to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his visit to Scotland, but did not hear back from her office.

The mayor said he had asked to meet Nicola Sturgeon (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

The Scottish Government later said this was not the case.

He also spoke about his dispute with the Scottish Government over Covid travel rules, saying the way the travel ban was imposed during the pandemic was an example of “the Scottish National Party treating the north of England with contempt”.

Mr Burnham said being mayor for the last five years had given him “more of a perspective on the Scottish independence debate”.

He said: “This country, the UK needs to be completely rewired, there needs to be a redistribution of power.”

He continued: “I understand how, for Scotland, just saying: ‘OK, the status quo but with a bit more devolution’ is not an answer if there’s to be another referendum.

“You have to have a much better alternative next time and that for me is a completely rewired Westminster where I would say a proportional representation for the Commons, a Senate of the nations and regions elected to replace the House of Lords.

“Much more devolution out of the whole thing, as close as you can get to home rule for Scotland I would say.”

Within Scotland, he said more power should be devolved from Edinburgh to local communities.

Setting out his constitutional views further, he said: “I never want to see a border across the top of the north of England and Scotland in my lifetime.”

The Greater Manchester mayor later discussed his dispute with the Scottish Government over the Covid travel ban imposed in the summer of 2021.

He said this was done without any notification or discussion with his office, adding: “What message do people in the Scottish Government think that sent to people in our place? Basically, ‘you’re not welcome’.”

He continued: “We expect the Tories to treat the north of England with contempt, but that was the Scottish National Party treating the north of England with contempt.”

Saying he was meeting with Glasgow council’s leader Susan Aitken on Wednesday, he added: “I asked to meet the First Minister while I was here and I haven’t had a reply.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is factually incorrect to say that no reply was sent to Mr Burnham’s meeting request.

“The First Minister’s office contacted Mr Burnham’s office the same day the meeting request was received.

“Since then, in discussion with his office, an agenda has been agreed and dates identified.

“The First Minister remains open to this meeting taking place.”