Angelina Jolie selling multi-million-dollar Churchill painting, gifted to her by Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie is selling a Winston Churchill painting at auction for millions which was bought for her by Brad Pitt.
The Hollywood couple are still embroiled in a divorce battle after announcing their split in 2016. The 1943 painting was bought from a New Orleans antiques dealer for $2.95 million in 2011 by an unnamed buyer.
Sign up to our newsletter
Apparently the buyer at the time was avid art collector Pitt, who gave it to Jolie as a present. It is believed that Pitt’s role in Quentin Tarantino’s WWII drama 'Inglourious Basterds' inspired his interest in Churchill.
Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 45, also reportedly once visited the Churchill War Rooms together in the UK on a private tour. The painting, 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque', is estimated to fetch up to $3.4 million via Christie’s