Anne receives words of support for King and Kate during pony centre visit

The Princess Royal has acknowledged words of support for the King and Princess of Wales as she celebrated the 35th anniversary of a pony club.

Anne nodded and smiled as she was told, “We wish you and your family well at this time” by Sister Mary Joy Langdon, founder and chief executive of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre in west London that hosted the royal visit.

The King’s sister is the latest member of the royal family to receive the support of the public in person after the Prince of Wales acknowledged on Wednesday evening well-wishers who have sent messages for Charles and Kate.

Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment after the announcement of his diagnosis on Monday, while Kate is convalescing at home in Windsor after planned major abdominal surgery.

James Hick, chief executive officer of the British Horse Society (BHS) which supports the west London pony club, told Anne: “On behalf of all of us here I would also like to pass on our sincere thoughts to His Majesty the King at this time, and to your family.”

Mr Hick was by the Princess Royal’s side as she met young riders from west London and chatted to BHS staff and supporters of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre.

After the visit, he said about Anne: “I think she is always very grateful for our concerns and thoughts for her.

“She’s somebody who’s quite private with her thoughts as well, but equally she was grateful for all of us, and feels that love that we have for the family at a very important time.”

TV star Martin Clunes, who is patron of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre and BHS president, joined Anne for the tour of the centre.

He said after the visit: “She knew our thoughts were with the King, but I think this was a bit of relief – I imagine you guys, the press have been badgering her.”