Anne unveils stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary

02 November 2021

The Princess Royal has unveiled a stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Anne visited several venues across Co Londonderry on Tuesday during a one-day visit to the region.

She toured the Siege Museum within the historic walls of the city which tells the story of the 1688 bombardment and the development of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

Local schoolchildren greeted her before a performance by highland dancers.

She also unveiled a Centenary Stone marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland.

Events have been taking place across the region to mark the date, including a cross-community church service in Armagh last month attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen had been due to attend but was forced to pull out due to her health.

Moving on to Limavady, the royal visitor met people involved in the family-run Seating Matters business which exports therapeutic seating around the world.

She also met staff and volunteers involved with Limavady Community Development Initiative, a charity which recently played a key role in refurbishing the former Roe Valley Hospital to turn it into a multifunctional community facility and efforts to support vulnerable adults through the coronavirus pandemic.

