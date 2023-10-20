Annual refugee cap to launch in January 2025, Home Office says

An annual cap on the number of refugees accepted in the UK will launch in January 2025, the Home Office has said.

Local authorities are being invited to set out their “capacity” to accommodate people coming to Britain via safe and legal routes in order to determine the limit, the department said.

Campaigners accused the Government of “passing the buck to underfunded councils” to justify the plan.

The cap, for which the Government will look to get Parliament’s stamp of approval before launching in January 2025, would be subject to change each year.

It would not include the Ukraine visa schemes, Afghan relocation and assistance policy, Hong Kong British national (overseas) route or mandate scheme.

The measure was introduced in the Government’s flagship Illegal Migration Bill, which became law earlier this year.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “The unacceptable number of people making illegal, dangerous and wholly unnecessary small boat crossings is placing an immense strain on housing and services across the UK.

“As part of the Illegal Migration Act to stop the boats, we will bring in a cap on our safe and legal routes informed by the capacity of local authorities.

“This will ensure that we do not take more refugees than our public services and communities can cope with and that the refugees we do decide to take can be properly supported and integrated.”

There currently aren’t enough safe routes for men, women and children facing persecution, violence and terror to reach our shores

Steve Smith, chief executive of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: “Passing the buck to underfunded councils to justify limiting safe futures is a dereliction of leadership.

“If the Government was serious about putting people smugglers out of business, stopping small boat crossings and saving lives, they would immediately get on with introducing a safe passage visa for refugees fleeing war, torture and modern slavery to claim asylum in the UK.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “There currently aren’t enough safe routes for men, women and children facing persecution, violence and terror to reach our shores.

“The Government should put in place a new approach, including a bold and ambitious multi-year resettlement commitment, wider family reunion provisions, and the piloting of a refugee visa that allows people to travel safely in order to apply for asylum in the UK.”