Anti-HS2 protesters hurl pink paint at Department for Transport building

Pink paint on the front of the Department for Transport
Pink paint on the front of the Department for Transport (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:07pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
Protesters objecting to the HS2 rail link have daubed the front of the Department of Transport with pink paint.

Activists from the group Burning Pink claimed on Facebook that two members had “sent a message of love for our world and disdain at the corporate killing machine”.

Police were stationed near the building on Wednesday morning where paint had been thrown over the door, windows, walls and pavement.

Police outside the Department for Transport, which has been vandalised with pink paint (PA Wire)

The area in front of the building in Horseferry Road, Westminster, central London, was taped off while staff attempted to clean up the bright pink liquid.

Burning Pink said on Facebook it was “disgusted by the Department of Transport and their complicity in the demise of what little we have left in the way of nature and beauty”.

This follows protest action in late January that saw anti-HS2 activists dig and inhabit tunnels outside Euston station in a bid to protect gardens at the front of the rail hub.

