App to put subtitles on real-time conversations goes live

An app that can turn speech into subtitles and translate different languages, displaying the text on smart glasses, has launched globally.

XRAI Glass is now available on the Google Play Store and, when used in conjunction with Nreal smart glasses, uses artificial intelligence to add subtitles to real-life conversations in real-time for the glasses wearer to help those who have hearing loss.

The technology can also translate nine of the world’s most common languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and German – and display the text on small screens built into the smart glasses, which are tethered to a smartphone.

XRAI Glass says the technology can also be used to recall conversations on demand, wearers can play back conversations that have previously happened to double-check details.

The rollout on Google Play comes after a pilot scheme for the software earlier this year.

Dan Scarfe, XRAI Glass founder and chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to announce that XRAI Glass is now available worldwide.

“We believe that this innovative technology can enhance connections for millions of people with hearing loss around the world.

“We’ve worked closely with various partners, including DeafKidz International, and directly with deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, to test this product and have listened and learned from them all to create something truly life-changing.

“We’ve been delighted to also witness how XRAI Glass can help more people than we’d first thought possible, including people with neurodiversity that make it harder to understand speech and sound, the possibilities of who we can help with this tech grows by the day.”

The XRAI Glass technology is being made available via a range of subscription tiers – including a free tier which gives users unlimited transcription in English, and the ability to save one day’s worth of conversation.

The second tier, costing £19.99 a month, offers unlimited transcription in nine languages, saves conversations for a month and identifies different speakers, while the top-end Ultimate tier also comes with unlimited transcription, all conversations saved forever and access to a personal AI assistant, for £49.99 a month.

Steve Crump, DeafKidz founder and chair, said: “XRAI Glass software is an assistive technology that will make a real difference for deaf people and, of course, for deaf and hard-of-hearing children.

“I truly believe there will be a pre-XRAI and post-XRAI timestamp that we will be able to reference in the coming years. I can’t wait to see the impact it has on kids, and their families, around the world.”