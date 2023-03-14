Appeal judges reject bid to increase jail term of man who murdered colleague

The Court of Appeal has rejected a bid to increase the sentence of a violent porn-obsessed lab technician jailed for the brutal killing of his female colleague.

Ross McCullam, 30, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years in December after a jury at Leicester Crown Court convicted him of the murder of Megan Newborough.

McCullam, formerly of Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, throttled and cut the throat of the 23-year-old, who he had been dating for less than a month, in an incident at his parents’ home on August 6, 2021.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, senior judges decided not to intervene in his sentence despite it being challenged by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) as being unduly lenient.

Lord Justice Holroyde, who heard the challenge with Mr Justice Hilliard and Mr Justice Chamberlain, concluded they were “not persuaded that there is any basis in which it can be said that the judge fell into error”.

McCullam, who followed the hearing from prison by video-link, simply nodded when told his sentence would not change.

Lord Justice Holroyde told several members of Miss Newborough’s family who attended court that the appeal judges’ ruling did not mean her murder “was anything other than a dreadful crime”, but they had to decide cases “in accordance with law”.

Earlier, Alison Morgan KC, for the AGO, claimed Judge Philip Head “fell into error” when calculating McCullam’s sentence.

“The only logical conclusion available on the facts was that this was a murder involving sexual conduct,” she said, arguing this allowed for a potential minimum term to be initially placed at 30 years.

Ms Morgan said McCullam’s explanation for his actions – that he only strangled Miss Newborough because of historic sexual abuse – was “fundamentally implausible”.

Kerim Fuad KC, representing McCullam, told the court the judge had been “best placed to come to the conclusions he had” and had “meticulously” considered the evidence.

Judge Head previously concluded there was “no sure evidence to justify the conclusion the killing itself involved either sadistic or sexual conduct”.

Lord Justice Holroyde said the judge “concluded for the reasons he clearly explained that he could not be sure that the murder involved sexual conduct”.

The appeal judge added: “There was no evidence that the strangulation was in some way part of a sexual act.”

Lord Justice Holroyde acknowledged the “pain, suffering and terror that Miss Newborough must have experienced prior to the death”, telling her family judges “do not overlook” the “human realities” in such a “dreadful case”.