01 July 2024

Appeal lodged against sentence given to Irish soldier who assaulted woman

By The Newsroom
01 July 2024

Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal against the sentence given to an Irish soldier for the assault of a woman in a random attack.

Cathal Crotty, with an address at Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022.

The 22-year-old, who is a serving member of the Defence Forces, walked free from court after being given a three-year suspended sentence for the attack.

Crotty was also ordered to pay Ms O’Brien 3,000 euro in compensation.

The DPP’s appeal against the sentence was lodged on Friday on the basis of undue leniency.

Cathal Crotty pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022 (Damien Storan/PA) (PA Archive)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news