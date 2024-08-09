09 August 2024

Appeal to find ‘violent’ man who absconded from east London care facility

09 August 2024

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a “violent” man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in east London.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen at 6.40pm on August 4 when he ran off from staff at a park in Ilford.

The Metropolitan Police said Narayanan “can be violent” and is “considered a risk to women”. They have urged the public not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

He is believed to have links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands. He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.

