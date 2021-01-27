Apple urges users to make security upgrade to devices

Apple store
Apple store (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
17:34pm, Wed 27 Jan 2021
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited” by hackers.

Apple made the software upgrades available on Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

Apple phone (PA Archive)

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel”, the nerve centre of Apple’s operating system, iOS.

Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.

