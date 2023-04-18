Applications to vote in local elections jump sharply on deadline day

Applications to vote in next month’s local elections jumped sharply on Monday – the last day people were able to register.

A total of 53,849 applications were submitted, the highest for a single day so far this year and just over double the previous high of 26,567, which was set on Friday.

An average of 26,702 applications were made per day in the week to April 17, up from 15,054 the previous week, according to Government figures.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Not everyone applying to vote will be a new voter, as some may already be registered while others might not be eligible to take part.

But the spike in applications suggests a growing interest in the local elections, which are now a little over two weeks away.

Anyone who wants to use a postal vote in the elections must send their application to their local council by 5pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, everybody who intends to vote in person will need to show a form of photo identification at their polling station, which is compulsory in England for the first time.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by April 25, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.