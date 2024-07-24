Shocked witnesses have described hearing screams as an Army officer was repeatedly stabbed in an “horrific and unprovoked” attack near a barracks.
Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped just before 6pm on Tuesday.
He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.
Head of the Army, General Sir Roly Walker said: “I am deeply saddened by the horrific and unprovoked attack on an officer yesterday.
“Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to defend our nation and deserve to be respected.
“My thoughts and best wishes are with him and his family. They have the full support of the chain of command as they recover from this horrendous incident.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the stabbing.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox