15 October 2021

Around 43,000 people ‘given wrong PCR Covid test results’

By The Newsroom
An estimated 43,000 people may have been given wrong negative PCR Covid test results, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.

The errors relate to test results given to people between September 8 and October 12, mainly in the South West of England.

There are no technical issues with test kits themselves and people should continue to test as normal, UKHSA said.

It said a full investigation is being carried out into why and how incorrect results were given.

NHS Test and Trace estimates that around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab.

