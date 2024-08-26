Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze at 45-storey block in Blackwall, east London
Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines are responding to a blaze in Blackwall, east London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.
Half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey tower block at New Providence Wharf, Biscayne Avenue, was alight, the LFB said in a statement.
The fire service said the blaze was producing a large amount of smoke and advised people in the local area to keep windows and doors shut if possible.
The LFB said it was first called to the blaze at 1.28pm on Monday and that crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations were in attendance at the scene.
The fire service reposted a video of black smoke billowing out of a multi-storey tower block on X, formerly Twitter, and said it had received more than 100 calls regarding the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
