Around half of people across UK have Covid-19 antibodies, figures suggest

About one in two people in most parts of the UK now have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.

Some 54.7% of people in private households in England are likely to have tested positive for the antibodies in the week to March 14, along with 50.5% in Wales and 49.3% in Northern Ireland, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

Regional estimates range from 60.0% for north-west England to 50.3% for south-east England.

In Scotland about two in five people (42.6%) are likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week to March 14.

The figures are for people in private households and do not include settings such as hospitals and care homes.

The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has either had Covid-19 in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the human body to make enough antibodies to fight Covid-19.

Coronavirus graphic (PA Graphics)

The figures also show 86.0% of people aged 80 and over in private households in England are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies.

Because care home residents were also among the priority groups for the vaccine, the true figure for antibodies among those aged 80 and over may be different, the ONS said.

In Wales, an estimated 79.2% of people aged 80 and over were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in the week to March 14, while in Scotland the estimate is 74.0%.