04 September 2023

Man arrested after Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Arsenal v Manchester United game

By UK Newsroom
04 September 2023

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after football pundit Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted at Arsenal’s home ground the Emirates Stadium.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police refused to identify anyone involved in the incident, but issued a statement that said: “Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted.

“On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man jailed for life for sexually assaulting and murdering his 16-year-old sister

news

Channel crossings top 21,000 for the year so far, with Saturday the highest single day

news

Queen's memorial: plans for official tribute to be unveiled in 2026 when she would have been 100

world news