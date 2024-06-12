12 June 2024

Arrest in National Crime Agency investigation into PPE Medpro

By The Newsroom
12 June 2024

A 46-year-old man has been arrested as part of the National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into PPE Medpro.

The suspect, from Barnet, north London, was held at his home on Wednesday morning, the NCA said.

It is carrying out an investigation into suspected criminal offences in the procurement of PPE contracts by PPE Medpro.

Baroness Michelle Mone, 52, and her husband Doug Barrowman, 59, have faced controversy over the so-called “VIP lane” contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Mr Barrowman, was awarded Government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after Lady Mone recommended it to ministers.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has since issued breach of contract proceedings over the 2020 deal on the supply of gowns.

Both Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman deny any wrongdoing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Co-op Bank apologises after payments appear to be taken twice from some accounts

financial news

Rishi Sunak to offer help to first-time buyers and tax cuts in Tory manifesto

news

William visits England squad to wish them luck ahead of Euro 2024

news