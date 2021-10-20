Arrest made following erection of gallows outside Houses of Parliament, MPs told
An arrest has been made after a gallows was erected outside Parliament MPs have heard.
Conservative Michael Fabricant said a demonstration in Parliament Square had “erected a gallows, a gallows to be used against Members of Parliament”.
Raising a point of order in the House Commons the Lichfield MP added: “I’d suggest at the very least, not only is it crass and unthinking but it must also be a breach of public order.”
Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton, intervening at a later point, told the Commons: “I understand the gallows have been taken down and an arrest has been made under the Public Order Act.”
Peter Kyle, Labour MP for Hove tweeted a picture of the gallows, and wrote: “As I walked into parliament earlier this little charmer shouted ‘this is what we do with traitors’ at me, pointing at his gallows and noose.
“Out of the two of us I’m the one who’s life and routine must adapt, not his. Our politics really is broken.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously announced a security review for MPs following the murder of their Conservative colleague Sir David Amess (Southend West).
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox