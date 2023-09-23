23 September 2023

Arrested woman re-bailed until next year after Wimbledon school crash

By The Newsroom
23 September 2023

A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into a prep school in south-west London, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been re-bailed until January.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, on the morning of July 6.

Several others were injured when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party, all have since been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been has been re-bailed until January.

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

A Met spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

news

Former Met Police officer charged with abusing his position for a sexual purpose

news

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping custody from HMP Wandsworth tied underneath a lorry

news