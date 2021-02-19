Arrests made after ‘unexplained’ death of nine-year-old boy

Copcut death
Copcut death (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
9:00am, Fri 19 Feb 2021
Two people have been arrested after the death of a nine-year-old boy.

West Mercia Police said the boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition and they are treating his death as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to Vashon Drive, in Copcut Droitwich, on Thursday afternoon and attended along with the ambulance and air ambulance services.

The arrested pair, a man and a woman, remain in police custody.

Det Insp Ed Slough said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time.

“We are currently treating the boy’s death as unexplained and are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances.”

