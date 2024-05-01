Arrests made as pro-Palestine protesters target BAE Systems and Government

Police made three arrests as more protests were held outside factories across the UK and a Government department by campaigners against military arms being sent to Israel.

Organisers said more than 1,000 workers and trade unionists demonstrated outside BAE Systems sites, as well as the London offices of the Business and Trade department, with the aim of showing solidarity with Palestinian workers.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We are policing a protest in Admiralty Place and Horse Guards Parade. Officers have made three arrests after protesters blocked access to a building. Protesters must stay within the law.”

The Workers for a Free Palestine group said it was escalating its tactics by targeting BAE Systems and the Government department on the same day.

Members of the group protested outside factories in Glasgow, South Wales and Lancashire.

Tania, a trade unionist and organiser for Workers for a Free Palestine taking part in the London protest – who did not want to give her full name, said: “Our movement forced the issue of an arms embargo onto the table and polling shows the majority of the British public want to see arms sales to Israel banned, yet the Government and also the Labour Party continue to ignore the will of the people.

“The Government has sought to play down the scale of its arms supplies to Israel, but the reality is UK arms and military support play a vital role in the Israeli war machine, and evidence that three British aid workers were killed by a drone partly produced in the UK shows the extent of British complicity in Israel’s genocide.”

Today’s protests were the latest in a series of demonstrations outside factories in recent months.

In Glasgow, local demonstrators blockaded entrances to BAE Systems in Govan holding signs with messages such as “stop arming genocide” and “solidarity not complicity”.

They chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “up, up with liberation, down, down with occupation”.

Speaking in Glasgow demonstrator Jamie – who did not wish to give a surname, said: “Our fundamental aim is for the UK Government to introduce an arms embargo, it’s the morally right thing to do.

“It’s vital that action is taken, it’s been almost seven months of death and destruction in Palestine and the idea that that is being committed by weapons that are being produced in our neighbourhoods is horrifying.

“Our long term goal is an arms embargo from the government but our short term aim here today is to just disrupt business as usual for BAE, to disrupt the manufacture, to cost them time, cost them money and slow down the trade of weapons to Israel.”

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “The ongoing violence in the Middle East is having a devastating impact on civilians in the region and we hope the parties involved find a way to end the violence as soon as possible.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully. We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment.”

The UK Government has been asked for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55am on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, police were called to a report of a demonstration outside the grounds of a business premises on Govan Road, Govan, Glasgow. Officers remain at the scene.”