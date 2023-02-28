Arron Banks wins partial victory in appeal over libel claim against journalist

The decision paves the way for Mr Banks to recover damages from Ms Cadwalladr, but only in respect of the publication of the TED talk between April 2020, after the public and the High Court ruling in June last year.Lord Justice Warby, who heard the appeal earlier this month with Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Singh, said in the ruling that some of the judge’s conclusions on the harm caused to Mr Banks’ reputation were “unsustainable”.The judges also concluded she was wrong to find that the harm was diminished because the publications were made within an “echo chamber” of Ms Cadwalladr’s supporters, and the opinion of many of those people was of “no consequence” to Mr Banks.He said: “If what the judge meant by the term ‘echo chamber’ was that most of the publishees were people who disliked or had a generally low opinion of the claimant that was irrelevant to the question she had to decide.“If, as I believe, what she meant was that in the minds of most publishees the claimant already had a bad reputation for the specific misconduct of taking foreign money in breach of electoral law and lying about it, the evidence did not allow such a finding.“The judge’s finding that harm to the claimant’s reputation in the eyes of these publishees was of ‘no consequence’ to him was also unsustainable.“If she meant that the claimant did not care what these publishees thought, that was legally irrelevant to the issue of whether serious reputational harm was established.“There was no evidence to support a conclusion that others’ adverse opinions of the claimant were of ‘no consequence’ to him in the sense that they could have no practical impact upon his life.”He added: “The TED talk conveyed a serious allegation, involving dishonesty and breach of electoral law, which was inherently likely to cause serious reputational harm.“On any view there was extensive publication of the TED talk in this jurisdiction in phase two.“The judge rejected the defendant’s attempt to show that the claimant had a pre-existing bad reputation.“Her own reasoning about an ‘echo chamber’ and the lack of any ‘consequence’ was unsound as I have said.”