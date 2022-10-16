Ashes of serial killer Peter Tobin scattered at sea after death aged 76

The ashes of serial killer Peter Tobin have been scattered at sea after his death in hospital aged 76.

Tobin, who died last week, was serving life sentences at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol.

A cremation was organised after his death at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the council took over funeral arrangements when no family members or next of kin came forward to claim the body.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesman confirmed on Sunday that his remains were cremated in accordance with the law.

“Ashes from the cremation were dispersed in the sea. The council’s thoughts are with the victims of his crimes and their loved ones,” the spokesman said.

Tobin died at 5.35am on October 8, his death certificate obtained by the Sunday Mail said, with the cause listed as “unascertained (pending investigations)”.

Last month, the paper reported that the murderer, who was born in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, had been lying “chained to a hospital bed” and was pictured appearing seriously ill.

The Sunday Mail said he had cancer, had fallen and broken his hip, and was refusing food and medication.

Detective Chief Superintendent Laura Thomson, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said final attempts to encourage Tobin to “do the right thing and share any knowledge he may have had which could assist the police were unsuccessful”.

Police have long suspected Tobin had more victims and hoped he would give up his secrets before he died.

He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

The killer was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year. Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.

Police believe he is responsible for the murders of other women because he had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life.