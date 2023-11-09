‘Ashling’s murder moved us to action to end violence against women’ – minister

The murder of Ashling Murphy has intensified the demands and determination to end violence against women in Ireland, the country’s justice minister has said.

Helen McEntee said her thoughts were with Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy and boyfriend Ryan Casey and all her family and friends following the conviction of Jozef Puska.

“None of us can comprehend the grief and loss they carry every day,” the minister said.

“Their beautiful daughter, sister and friend, a young woman with so much to offer the world, was taken from them.

“Ashling’s murder shocked us all. It moved us to action, demanding an end to violence against women.

“Our determination to achieve that grows stronger every day – for Ashling, and in painful memory of so many other women who have been killed and those who suffer still.”

Ms McEntee expressed gratitude to the Garda, the emergency services who responded to the scene of the murder in Tullamore, Co Offaly, and all those in the criminal justice system involved in the prosecution of a “most difficult case”.

“But today we think of Ashling’s family and the communities of Mountbolus, Blue Ball, Tullamore and her school community in Durrow,” she added.

“Their lives have been changed forever.

“Ashling should still be at their side, but I know the warmth of her spirit will never leave them.

“May she rest in peace.”