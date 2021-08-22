At least 22 dead, many missing in Tennessee floods

A mobile home and a truck trailer washed away by flooding in McEwen, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP) (AP)
21:46pm, Sun 22 Aug 2021
A sheriff in Tennessee said that 22 people are dead in Humphreys County after record-setting rain caused devastating flooding that swept away homes.

A Facebook page from officials in Waverly listed about 40 missing people.

Michael Pate watches as a road is repaired in McEwen, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP) (AP)

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said many of the missing were from neighbourhoods hit hardest by Saturday’s flash flood and the search for them continues.

The dead ranged in age from young children to elderly people, Mr Davis said.

