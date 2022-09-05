05 September 2022

At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle

By The Newsroom
05 September 2022

At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north-west of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” were missing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight

news

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘losing’ her father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

world news

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news