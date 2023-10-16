16 October 2023

At least six Britons killed in Hamas’s ‘pogrom’ in Israel, Sunak says

By The Newsroom
16 October 2023

At least six British citizens were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing, Rishi Sunak has told MPs.

The Prime Minister told the Commons that more than 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage.

“The elderly, men, women, children, babes in arms, murdered, mutilated, burned alive,” he continued.

“We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom.”

Mr Sunak said the family of some of the missing were in Parliament watching his statement.

Of the 10 missing, he said some are feared to be among the dead as the UK works with Israel to establish the facts and supports the families through their “unimaginable pain”.

