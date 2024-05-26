At least two dead after severe weather sweeps across Texas and Oklahoma

At least two people are dead after severe weather swept across Texas and Oklahoma overnight, causing extensive damage and outages, authorities said.

Sheriff Ray Sappington confirmed the deaths in rural Cooke County in Texas near the Oklahoma border on Saturday night.

“It took some time to get back in there because of all the damage with the power lines, and trees were down. It was kind of a monumental task just to get back to where they were,” Sappington told Dallas television station WFAA.

Forecasters had issued tornado and severe thunder storm warnings for parts of both states, as some heat records were broken during the day in south Texas and residents received triple-digit temperature warnings over the long holiday weekend.

A tornado crossed into northern Denton County in Texas late on Saturday and overturned a number of trucks, stopping traffic on Interstate 35.

Denton County community relations director Dawn Cobb said the tornado was confirmed near Valley View, moving east at 40mph, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for the area.

The storm damaged homes, overturned motorhomes and knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area. Ms Cobb said the number of injuries in the county is not yet known.

The fire service in the city of Denton said emergency personnel were responding to a marina “for multiple victims, some reported trapped”.

Excessive heat, especially for May, is the danger in south Texas, where the heat index was forecast to approach 49C in some spots during the weekend. Actual temperatures will be lower, but the humidity will make it feel that much hotter.

Sunday looks like the hottest day with record highs for late May forecast for Austin, Brownsville, Dallas and San Antonio, forecasters said.

Brownsville and Harlingen near the Texas-Mexico border already set new records on Saturday for May 25 – 37C and 38C respectively, according to the weather service.

Wildfire warnings are in place across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona and Colorado.