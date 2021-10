Attack on an MP is deemed ‘likely’ after threat level raised to ‘substantial’

A fresh attack on an MP in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess is now deemed likely after intelligence officers upgraded the threat level for politicians to “substantial”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel urged colleagues on Wednesday to take the “change in risk seriously” following a review by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre linked to MI5.

She told the Commons that there was no “specific or imminent threat” but it was understood MPs will now be contacted over how their security arrangements may be altered.

A candle and a photo at a vigil for Conservative MP Sir David Amess (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Patel said counter-terror police will ensure the “change is properly reflected in the operational posture” following the killing of the MP for Southend West was killed on Friday at a surgery for his constituents.

The murder of the second MP in five years – after Jo Cox was killed in a similar situation – has sparked concern over the safety of British politicians.

Ms Patel said: “While we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible or specific or imminent threat, I must update the House that the threat level facing Members of Parliament is now deemed to be substantial.

“This is the same level as the current national threat to the United Kingdom as a whole, so I can assure the House that our world-class intelligence and security agencies and counter-terror police will now ensure that this change is properly reflected in the operational posture.”

While Ms Patel did not state what the increase to substantial means, the PA news agency understands it corresponds with the national guidance, meaning “an attack is likely”.

It was not clear what the previous threat level was, but there are only two lower levels: low and moderate.

Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested at the scene in Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on suspicion of Sir David’s murder and remains in police custody.

He has been detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives are expected to continue to question him until Friday after a warrant of further detention was granted.

Ms Patel has been told that every MP has been contacted by local police forces to assess their security arrangements since the killing.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds asked Ms Patel to set out if there was updated guidance for MPs and their staff for their safety.

“I know that in the face of such unspeakable hatred we stand united and unshakeable in this House, that those who use violence in an attempt to divide us shall never win and we refuse to be intimated by these dark forces. And yes, that goes for the vile individual or individuals who erected a noose in Parliament Square today,” he added.