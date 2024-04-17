Attacker who set fire to mosque worshippers given indefinite hospital order

A mentally ill man who set light to elderly worshippers as they made their way home from mosques in London and Birmingham has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Mohammed Abbkr was found guilty last year by majority 11-1 verdicts of attempting to murder Hashi Odowa, 82, in Ealing and 70-year-old Mohammed Rayaz in Edgbaston three weeks later.

Jurors convicted the 29-year-old, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston, at Birmingham Crown Court after hearing how he believed someone had “performed magic on him” and he was being persecuted by a mind-reader.

The two-week trial was told Abbkr, who was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, told his first victim: “I swear in the name of Allah, in the name of God, you will know me.”

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Melbourne Inman KC told Abbkr: “The nature of each attack was identical. You threw petrol over your victims and then set them alight – the attacks were horrific.

“The two victims in this case were, on any rational view, chosen at random. You, however, genuinely believed each of them was one of those trying to take control of you.

“I am wholly satisfied that you committed both of these offences at a time when you were suffering a severe mental illness.”

The judge imposed the hospital order after being told it will mean Abbkr is treated at a high security hospital, and cannot be released or even transferred to a less secure unit without permission from the Ministry of Justice.

Abbkr’s trial was told he used a lighter and petrol in a water bottle to set fire to Mr Odowa and Mr Rayaz on February 27 and March 20 last year respectively.

Originally from Sudan, Abbkr came to the UK in 2017 seeking asylum and was granted leave to remain two years later.

He appeared for his sentencing hearing by video-link to the Ashworth high security mental health hospital in Merseyside, and was assisted by an Arabic interpreter.