Author of Harry and Meghan book ‘did not come across stories of bullying’

People around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared “frazzled” and “frustrated” at being caught between them and the royal institution, according to the author of a book about the couple.

Omid Scobie said he spent “a lot” of time getting to know those working closely with Harry and Meghan and did not come across any suggestion of bullying.

He also said that while he does not know the exact contents of the Oprah Winfrey interview, viewers will get an insight into the “warm” relationship Harry and Meghan have with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Scobie’s comments come after Buckingham Palace announced it is to investigate allegations of bullying made against Meghan by former royal staff.

Mr Scobie said told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’d spent a lot of time getting to know the people that were working closely to them, and that’s through several generations of their various teams at Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace.

“I myself hadn’t come across stories of bullying. I’d seen people frazzled and frustrated by being caught in the middle of the Sussexes and the institution on a regular basis.

“So, you know, I also understand that anyone’s experience, and what they share (of) their experience during employment … needs to be heard, and so, of course, like any responsible business there has to be an investigation.

“But, at the same time, it is an unprecedented moment for the Palace to announce to the entire world that there will be an HR investigation. You know, this is the institution that has remained dead silent about all of the Prince Andrew accusations.

“‘No comment’ was the words given to me time and time again when I asked more questions about the allegations against Prince Andrew and his lack of co-operation against the FBI.

“When Harry and Meghan accused, or were suspicious, of staff leaking stories to the British tabloids, again, their complaint fell on deaf ears. So, it does feel like we have a slightly uneven playing field here. If there are internal investigations, they need to happen across the board.”

Speaking ahead of the broadcast of the Winfrey interview, Mr Scobie said the programme is “being kept under lock and key”, adding “absolutely no-one” knows exactly what will be said.

“Of course, I have spoken to people close to the couple who, of course, have reacted to the accusations of bullying.

“I think there’s a sense of sadness in Team Sussex at the moment because, of course, a lot of these stories are so far removed from what the couple feel their experience was within the institution,” he said.

Mr Scobie suggested there would be reference in the interview to the couple’s relationship with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: “I think people will be really surprised to hear more stories about that warm relationship on the interview with Oprah.

“You know, when Harry and Meghan talk about the firm or the institution, they’re not attacking the royal family.

“They’re talking about the machine of the monarchy, that’s what goes on behind the scenes, and I think any royal family member is able to distinguish the two.”

Mr Scobie wrote Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan And The Making Of A Modern Royal Family – an unauthorised biography of the couple which chronicles their life as royals – with co-author Carolyn Durand.