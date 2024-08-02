Authorities ‘are watching you’, planners of more protests over Southport told

Anyone planning further violent protests in the wake of the Southport stabbings has been told that the authorities “will be watching you” to prevent the “summer madness” from spreading.

Home Office minister Lord Hanson told would-be rioters to “be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity”, as the prospect of more than a dozen more protests in the coming days looms.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a new “national” response to the violent disorder linking police forces across the country.

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead has sparked violent disorder in some towns in England.

If you are organising this now, we will be watching you

Lord Hanson said forces have the powers under intelligence-led policing to track “people who may be travelling to cause trouble and to cause conspiracy” and to use facial recognition technology and other evidence to bring prosecutions.

Asked how concerned the Government is about fresh unrest this weekend, Lord Hanson told LBC Radio: “There is that potential.

“But I always say to anybody who’s organising this, we will be watching you. If you are organising this now, we will be watching you.

“We have powers under existing legislation to stop you organising this now and to take action accordingly, and if you do take action and are not part of any organised group, be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity.”

Asked whether those involved are from the far right, he said: “Some individuals will have far-right opinions, in my view, some might be caught up in the summer madness. Some might be people who’ve got genuine concerns.”

He urged them to protest peacefully and raise issues with their MP.

“What they can’t do is throw rocks at police officers, break windows in mosques and attack people in the streets and undertake street robbery as happened in some of the shops in the in Southport. That is simply not acceptable.”

The PA news agency found evidence of at least 15 protests advertised online, some calling for participants to take England flags, and a number contain phrases such as “enough is enough”, “save our kids” or “stop the boats”.

The protests are being planned for areas such as Southport, Leeds and Bristol.

Two counter-protests are also being advertised online.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram said he was “concerned” that there could be a “repeat of violence somewhere in the Liverpool City Region”, but added: “We know exactly what we’d need to do to ensure that these things are nipped in the bud.”

Lord Walney, the UK Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, said police should be prepared to step in if it appears troublemakers are travelling to incite riots.

The crossbench peer told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme: “The police should be prepared to step in where they can.

“Where there is these kinds of gatherings which are just designed to be fanning the flames of violence, (they) should be stopping people gathering.

“People absolutely have the right to protest in this country, but they do not have the right to riot.”

The 17-year-old charged with the murder of three girls in the holiday dance class appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, and was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire.

He is charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, in Southport on Monday.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He was remanded to youth detention accommodation and will next appear in court in October.