07 March 2022

Average price of petrol above £1.55 per litre for first time

By The Newsroom
07 March 2022

Average petrol prices have exceeded 155p per litre for the first time as oil prices continue to soar due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday was 155.62p.

The price of diesel is also at a record high of 161.28p

A year ago the price per litre of petrol and diesel was 124.32p and 127.25p respectively.

The cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car with either fuel has become more than £17 more expensive over that period.

