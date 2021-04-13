Axe-wielding man arrested near Buckingham Palace

By UK Newsroom
20:36pm, Tue 13 Apr 2021
An axe-wielding man has been arrested near Buckingham Palace, police have said.

Armed Metropolitan Police officers were on patrol when they spotted the man, believed to be in his forties, walking on The Mall in central London holding the axe at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

He was detained and arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

Photos from witnesses on Twitter appeared to show several officers surrounding the man near the Institute of Contemporary Arts building.

There are no reports of any injuries, according to the Met, and the man was taken to Charing Cross police station for questioning.

The force said enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6041/13APR.

