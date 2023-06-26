Baby girl dies after being hit by car at hospital

An eight-month-old baby girl has died four days after being hit by a car at a hospital.

Mabli Cariad Hall was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck on June 21.

The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Two other people injured in the crash, who police identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian, have been discharged from hospital.

Mabli was later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died from her injuries on Sunday morning.

Family friend Sinead Morris said on social media that it was “with a heavy heart” that she had to announce on behalf of Mabli’s parents, Gwen and Rob, that her “injuries were too severe to be reversed”.

“Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday June 25 2023,” she said.

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli’s care throughout this challenging period.

“Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have meant the world to the family during these trying times.

“Additionally, the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate chaplains of Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, whose guidance and support have brought solace and comfort.”

An online fundraiser has raised more than £20,000 for the family.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We can confirm the infant injured following a collision outside Withybush Hospital on June 21 sadly passed away at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The family are being supported by the hospital bereavement services and officers from Dyfed-Powys Police at this tragic time.

“The driver of the car remains in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

“HM Coroner has been informed. Enquiries are ongoing.”