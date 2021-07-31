Baby joy for Prime Minister and wife after tumultuous times

Carrie Johnson has announced she is pregnant again 15 months after giving birth to her first child.

The wife of Boris Johnson published a post on Instagram stating she was expecting their second baby after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

Mrs Johnson, who was appointed head of communications for animal conservation group the Aspinall Foundation earlier this year, has had a tumultuous few years since the couple confirmed their romance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson watch the football at Wembley. The image is thought to be the most recent one of the two of them in public.(Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Her association with Mr Johnson dates back several years having worked on his successful bid to be re-elected Mayor of London in 2012.

But the couple did not start dating until 2018 after he announced he had separated from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who is the mother of four of his children.

After Mr Johnson was elected Prime Minister in 2019, the couple moved in to Downing Street together, making them the first unmarried couple to move into the historic home.

Seven months later, in February 2020, they announced they were engaged and expecting their first child.

Just over three weeks later, Mr Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and confirmed he had tested positive for the disease on March 27.

It was confirmed Mrs Johnson also self-isolated at the time but it is not known if she tested positive as well.

The PM was admitted to hospital on April 5 and was moved to intensive care a day later.

He was discharged on April 12 and the couple’s son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born on April 29.

Later in 2020, she made her first joint television appearance with Mr Johnson to thank NHS workers for treating him in hospital and delivering their baby.

She also clashed with Mr Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings at the tail end of last year, who alleged that she had distracted him from the pandemic by “going crackers” over “trivial” stories about them in the press.

The couple held a low-key wedding ceremony in May of this year at Westminster Cathedral.

Recently, the pair were photographed together at Wembley Stadium in north London at the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

