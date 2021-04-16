Bail extended for woman arrested in Sarah Everard case

Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
14:10pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A woman who was arrested in connection with Sarah Everard’s abduction and death has had her bail extended.

Ms Everard went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in Clapham, south London.

The 33-year-old’s body was found hidden in an area of woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, on March 10.

Sarah Everard death (PA Wire)

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time as Couzens, on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

She has now been further bailed to return on a date in early June, the force said.

A provisional date has been set for Couzens’ trial at the Old Bailey for October 25, with a plea hearing on July 9.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Everard

PA